Filtronic (LON:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.10

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.04 ($0.11), with a volume of 201386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.86.

In other news, insider Jonathan Neale purchased 199,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987 ($24,259.01).

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and critical communications market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an e-band transceiver module; Cerus, a power amplifier for long range e-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

