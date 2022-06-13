Financial Analysis: Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) & Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) and Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and Millicom International Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A Millicom International Cellular 11.57% 23.41% 4.33%

This table compares Sidus Space and Millicom International Cellular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $1.41 million 15.68 N/A N/A N/A Millicom International Cellular $4.62 billion 0.34 $590.00 million $5.71 2.74

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sidus Space and Millicom International Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A Millicom International Cellular 0 0 3 0 3.00

Millicom International Cellular has a consensus price target of $37.15, suggesting a potential upside of 139.68%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Millicom International Cellular is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Sidus Space on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sidus Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. It also provides cable and other fixed services, including broadband, content, fixed voice, and pay-TV to residential consumers; and fixed, managed services, cloud and security solutions, and value-added services to small, medium, and large businesses, as well as governmental entities. As of December 31, 2021, the company served 44.9 million mobile customers; and 12.7 million cable homes. It markets its products and services under Tigo and Tigo Business brands. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

