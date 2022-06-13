Financial Comparison: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) vs. MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold -16.19% 4.85% 3.70% MAG Silver N/A 3.62% 3.55%

62.3% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alamos Gold and MAG Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67 MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus target price of $12.82, indicating a potential upside of 57.71%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alamos Gold and MAG Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $823.60 million 3.87 -$66.70 million ($0.32) -25.41 MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.13 113.77

MAG Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alamos Gold. Alamos Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the Island Gold mine, which comprises approximately 15,000 hectares located in the Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

