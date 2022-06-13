Financial Comparison: Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) & Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management 6.39% 30.91% 8.60% Cartesian Growth N/A -61.36% 3.99%

Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Cartesian Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $5.95 billion 4.82 $1.84 billion $3.12 16.01 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Global Management and Cartesian Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 1 1 8 0 2.70 Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus target price of $82.56, suggesting a potential upside of 65.26%. Given Apollo Global Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Cartesian Growth on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

About Cartesian Growth (Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

