Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.65

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 1051250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 675,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 450,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

