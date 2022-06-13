Financial Survey: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Zentek alerts:

This table compares Zentek and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -38.60% -35.82% Smart Sand -37.42% -21.33% -13.94%

Zentek has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zentek and Smart Sand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.08) -24.88 Smart Sand $126.65 million 1.03 -$50.67 million ($1.25) -2.34

Zentek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Sand. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zentek and Smart Sand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Sand 1 0 0 0 1.00

Smart Sand has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Zentek.

Summary

Smart Sand beats Zentek on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek (Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 250 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.