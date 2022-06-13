First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.59

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 15893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,389,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,954 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 2,323.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 972,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 932,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

