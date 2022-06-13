First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.59

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 15893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,389,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Advantage by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,954 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 2,323.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 972,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 932,581 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

