First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.46

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.46 and last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 76796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

