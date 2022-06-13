First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.46

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.46 and last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 76796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCR.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.45.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

