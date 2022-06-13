First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $137.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.66.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Community by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

