First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $39,340.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Johnny Trotter purchased 5,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00.

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

