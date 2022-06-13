First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.44

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

