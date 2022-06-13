First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 33,088 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $36.07.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $725.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 163,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

