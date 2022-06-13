First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna cut their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.76.

Shares of FSLR traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,598. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,649.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,981 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

