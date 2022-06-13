First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) vs. Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 8.68% 3.68% 2.94% Meta Materials -999.55% -18.65% -14.64%

First Solar has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Solar and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 12 7 0 2.18 Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $88.18, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Meta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.92 billion 2.48 $468.69 million $2.01 33.83 Meta Materials $4.08 million 109.44 -$91.00 million -0.26 -5.79

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Solar beats Meta Materials on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

