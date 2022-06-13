First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $127.15

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.15 and last traded at $127.25, with a volume of 26186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average is $184.47.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,035,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,130,000 after acquiring an additional 243,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,403,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.