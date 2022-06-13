First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 105,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,281,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEMB opened at $27.45 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

