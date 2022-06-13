First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.28

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.28 and last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,984,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after buying an additional 240,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 44.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $961,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

