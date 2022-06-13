First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 72.4% in May

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the May 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 199.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

FTGC traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.