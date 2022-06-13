First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $100.44

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.44 and last traded at $100.44, with a volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

