First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.62

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 1460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

