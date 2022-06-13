First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.64

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.64 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.23.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
