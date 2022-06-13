First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FMB opened at $51.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,295,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,694,000 after purchasing an additional 112,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 757,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 169,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period.

