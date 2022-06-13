First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FMB opened at $51.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $57.84.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.
