First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FAD opened at $97.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $92.75 and a 12-month high of $131.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

