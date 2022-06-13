First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. 4,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.