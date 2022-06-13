First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FYT opened at $47.13 on Monday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.