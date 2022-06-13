First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.70

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.70 and last traded at $94.70, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

