First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.50

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 574,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,412,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 67,407 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,705,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,317,000.
First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.