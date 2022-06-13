First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.50

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 574,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,412,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 67,407 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,705,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,317,000.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.