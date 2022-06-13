First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.71

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 15494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,216,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,773,000 after purchasing an additional 466,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,222,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,317,000 after purchasing an additional 472,757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,567,000 after purchasing an additional 56,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,895,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,797,000 after purchasing an additional 335,029 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,517,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,670,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

