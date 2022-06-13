First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.00

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

