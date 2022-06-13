First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Update

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $30.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $209,544.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $550,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $128,893.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,490 shares of company stock worth $393,208 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 2,408.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Western Financial by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

