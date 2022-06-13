FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Acquires £151.20 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($189.47).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 136 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £148.24 ($185.76).

On Monday, April 11th, Ryan Mangold bought 131 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($188.78).

Shares of FGP traded down GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 132.67 ($1.66). The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,081. The firm has a market cap of £995.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.29. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.69) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.50).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

