Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $89.91

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.91 and last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 85334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

