Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fisker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fisker by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSR opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

