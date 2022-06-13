Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 244038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a market capitalization of C$23.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 27.73, a current ratio of 27.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
