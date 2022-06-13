Five Below (FIVE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) recently:

6/9/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2022 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/9/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $230.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $187.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $145.00.

6/6/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $249.00.

6/2/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/19/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average is $166.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

