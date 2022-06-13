Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

