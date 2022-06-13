Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Monday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average of $166.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five Below by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,153,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

