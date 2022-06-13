Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of FCREY stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.0362 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

