FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Up 80.6% in May

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASET opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

