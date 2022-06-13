Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells $24,259.20 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) Director Michael Johnson sold 9,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $24,259.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FLUX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 46,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,321. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Flux Power alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flux Power by 469.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.