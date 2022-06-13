Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.91

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 1814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of research firms have commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.15.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $780,450.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,755,232.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $155,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $227,218.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,124,291 shares of company stock worth $42,741,241.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Flywire by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Flywire by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $16,003,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 38.6% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 214,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 59,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

