Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.91

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 1814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Flywire alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -35.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,124,291 shares of company stock valued at $42,741,241.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.