Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 213900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)
