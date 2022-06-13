Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Raised to C$3.00

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOM. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,810. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$596.94 million and a PE ratio of -83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.45.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.