Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FMCXF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of FMCXF opened at $2.07 on Monday. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

