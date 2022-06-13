Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.79

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 1654079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

