Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.79

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 1654079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 158,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

