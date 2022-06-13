Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.20

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 3421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $696.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forestar Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 117,723 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 84,654 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

